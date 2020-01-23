Idaho state lawmaker to introduce bill banning biological males from competing against biological females in high school sports

On the heels of Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri looking to enact measures requiring public school athletes to compete according to their biological sex as opposed to their gender identities, an Idaho Republican is joining the fray.

State Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls said she will introduce legislation that would prevent individuals from competing in high school sports against opponents who aren’t the same biological sex, the East Idaho News reported.

“Boys and men will not be able to take the place of girls and women in sports because it’s not fair,” she said, according to the outlet. “We cannot physically compete against boys and men. The inherent biological, scientific advantages that boys and men have over girls and women, even if they were to take hormones, even if they were to spend a couple of years on estrogen, that’s not going to replace the inherent biological advantages that boys and men have.”

Ehardt emphasized to the News that the bill’s language focuses on DNA and chromosomes and doesn’t single out transgender women — and in fact, she added that transgender men would be prevented from competing in men’s sports as well. – READ MORE