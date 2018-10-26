Bernard Kerik, NYC’s 9/11 Top Cop: I Walked off CNN When They Politicized Mail Bombs

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik Toldbreitbart News Tonight Wednesday Evening That He Had Walked Off A Cnn Set Earlier In The Day Because The Network Had Politicized Its Coverage Of Mail Bombs Sent To Top Democratic Party Figures.

Kerik, who led the New York Police Department (NYPD) during the 9/11 terror attacks, told hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that he had pulled out his microphone and earpiece and walked off the set minutes before a scheduled live panel discussion regarding the mail bombs.

Kerik recalled, “I was scheduled to be on CNN. We were supposed to talk about the investigation and seizure of these devices, and right in the beginning of the set, they suspended us and they went to John Brennan, who was somewhere speaking … and then he went on a 10-minute rant about the president.”

Going live with @ErinBurnett on @CNN at 7PM this evening to discuss these numerous packages believe to be bonds, seized by the @SecretService @USPS @FBI and the ongoing investigation. #Terrorism — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 24, 2018

NOTE TO. @CNN… 6 explosive devices were seized over the last two days destined to kill Americans, and all you guys are concerned with is @JohnBrennan’s bashing @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Today is the day we should have unity not divisiveness. I want no part of it. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 24, 2018

He added, “As somebody that led through the worst terror attack in our country’s history, and knows how important unity is, especially on a day like today, in the aftermath of this, I just found it appalling that CNN would use this time to let this guy go on this political rant about the president, and I walked off. I took off the earpiece and the mic and I left. I can’t stand it. It just turns my stomach what these people are doing, and it’s wrong.” – READ MORE