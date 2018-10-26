There Is Good Reason To Doubt That A Conservative Was Behind The Mail Bombs. Here’s Why.

I think we can pretty well rule out the possibility that Trump sent the bombs. As for the theory — and it is just a theory — that an enraged Republican is responsible, we cannot rule it out. It’s certainly possible that some right-wing nut decided to undermine his own cause by staging this failed attack a few weeks before the election. If that turns out to be the case, I won’t be terribly shocked. Crazy, stupid, violent people exist in this world, on every side of every issue.

But there is another possibility, of course, and it’s a possibility that any rational person can see. It does not take a conspiracy theorist to wonder about the timing and methods in this case. As I said, we are only days from the election. These were rudimentary bombs sent in ludicrously suspicious packaging to high profile Democrats who would obviously have their mail screened. It would take not just an idiot but an idiot of monumental proportions to think that he can literally mail a pipe bomb in an envelope to Obama without the package being intercepted along the way. Not only that, but the bombs were specifically sent to Democrats who, aside from Waters, are no longer in the government. They have no actual political power. – READ MORE