BENGHAZI SURVIVOR HAS CHOICE WORDS FOR THOSE WHO CRITICIZE TRUMP OVER KHASHOGGI

Benghazi survivor Kris “Tanto” Paronto had a few choice words for those who have been critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Turkey’s Saudi Arabian Embassy.

Addressing his tweet to the “leftist journalists & liberalists” who are angry about the Trump administration’s handling of the situation, Paronto asked, “Where in the hell were you when @BarackObama left 30+ AMERICANS to die in Benghazi Libya including an Ambassador?”

Leftist journalists & liberalists screaming that the President isn’t doing enough to the Saudi’s because one of their own was killed.Where in the hell were you when @BarackObama left 30+ AMERICANS to die in Benghazi Libya including an Ambassador?!!You all are a disgrace . — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) October 20, 2018

Saudi state media reported on Friday that Khashoggi had, in fact, been killed inside the embassy. So far, eighteen arrests have been made — and some of those arrested have close ties to the Saudi crown prince. – READ MORE