Chelsea Handler: My White Privilege Makes Me Feel ‘Very Gross’

Far-left Comedienne Chelsea Handler Said Her Supposed White Privilege Makes Her Feel “very Gross” About Herself, Adding That Her Skin Color And Jewish Heritage Has Played An Instrumental Role In Her Success.

In an interview with ABC’s Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler discussed her upcomingNetflix series on the issue of white privilege and what inspired her to do it.

“I just started to think about all the privilege I’ve benefited from in this industry, specifically — being a Jew is a bonus, being a girl as a comedian when I was coming up,” she explained. “I had every advantage. Every door opened for me.”

“When I started to look around at people that don’t have as successful of a career or are working twice as hard to achieve the same things, I started to feel very gross about myself. On a very fundamental level, I wanted to explore it further … [starting] with my own white privilege. I’ve been badly behaved for 20 years and getting tons of money thrown at me for being a loudmouth. You could say I’m talented, but you could also say I’m not talented.”- READ MORE