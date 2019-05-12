Ben Shapiro interview goes wildly off the rails — and he ends up walking off: ‘I don’t frankly give a damn what you think of me’ (VIDEO)

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro appeared on the BBC to discuss his new book, New York Times best-seller “The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great,” but he didn’t get in many words about his actual book.



Instead, the interview got out of hand, and Shapiro ended up walking off after 16 minutes of tense back-and-forth with host Andrew Neil.

During the interview, Neil — former editor of the Sunday Times — pressed Shapiro about old, controversial remarks that the commentator had previously made. – READ MORE

