More voters prefer a gay, Muslim, or atheist president to a socialist one, poll shows

Younger generations of voters are growing increasingly favorable toward socialism. However, a recent Gallup poll reveals that out of a wide variety of characteristics in a potential president, socialism is the least appealing, according to Hot Air.

The poll, measuring Americans’ willingness to elect a president from certain groups, pitted socialism against other identifiers such as religion, race and age. Socialism finished dead last, even behind atheism, a historically unpopular characteristic in presidential polling, and Islam, which would likely be a polarizing trait for a national candidate.

The exact phrasing of the question was: “Between now and the 2016/2020 political conventions, there will be discussion about the qualifications of presidential candidates — their education, age, religion, race and so on. If your party nominated a generally well-qualified person for president who happened to be _____, would you vote for that person? % Yes, would vote for:”

The results for black, Jewish, Catholic, Hispanic, and female were each above 90 percent, and each increased from when the same question was asked of voters in 2015.