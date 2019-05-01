Barr: DOJ Has ‘Multiple’ Criminal Leak Investigations Underway

Attorney General William Barr testified Wednesday that the Justice Department has “multiple” investigations into leaks of classified information to the media.

Barr revealed the ongoing investigations during an exchange with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley sent a letter to Barr on April 25 inquiring whether the Justice Department is investigating leaks to the media regarding several stories involving the Russia investigation. Grassley noted a leak to The Washington Post on April 11, 2017 regarding the existence of a classified surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Barr did not identify which leaks are being investigated.

“We have multiple criminal leak investigations underway,” Barr told Grassley.

