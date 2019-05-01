House Judiciary Committee Votes To Allow Staff Lawyers To Question Barr

The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to allow staff lawyers to question Attorney General William Barr, adding an extra hour to his testimony time before the committee.

Barr threatened to cancel his testimony before the committee Thursday over disagreements with Democrats regarding the format for the hearing. He wanted the traditional five-minute rounds of lawmakers asking him questions instead of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s proposal of allowing committee staffers to question Barr about their concerns, Axios reported.

This comes as Nadler, a New York Democrat, issued a subpoena to Barr on April 19 asking for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report.

Nadler wrote a letter to Barr saying he has until May 1 to deliver the full report, adding he “cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark.” Barr has already pledged to give a version of the report where the only redactions will be grand jury info, which is illegal to share, but Nadler still issued the subpoena.

Both Democrats and Republicans have called for Mueller’s report to be made public in full. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also said that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

