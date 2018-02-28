True Pundit

Barbra Streisand Blames Trump for Florida Shooting: He ‘Brings Out the Violence in People’

Posted on by
Actress and singer Barbra Streisand took her criticism of President Donald Trump to a new level in an interview with Variety, in which she says Trump shares the blame for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I think even that shooter was affected because Trump brings out the violence in people,” Streisand says, of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this month that saw Nikalos Cruz kill 17 people with a legally purchased AR-15 rifle.

“He says, ‘It’s OK — rally, lock her up,’” Streisand told Variety of then-candidate Trump and a refrain he chanted about then-candidate Hillary Clinton at campaign rallies.

The two-time Academy Award-winner also praised the students campaigning for more gun control laws in the wake of the Florida shooting.- READ MORE

Singer Barbra Streisand says President Donald Trump shares the blame for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because the 'shooter was affected' by his rhetoric during the campaign.
