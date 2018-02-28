VIDEO: Former Obama Admin AG Eric Holder Thinks He Has ‘the Guts’ to Run For President

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday that his accomplishments, ideas, and guts are enough to consider a run for president.

Holder has expressed openness to running for president, and earlier this month he told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that he will make a decision about running for higher office by the end of 2018. The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart asked the former attorney general what his wife thought of the idea, to which Holder said she hadn’t “been convinced yet” that it would the right decision for their family.

Capehart then asked Holder why he might run for president.

"Why do you feel at least a flicker in the belly to at least think about running for president?" Capehart asked.

