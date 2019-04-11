Barack Obama’s Former White House Counsel Expects To Be Indicted on Federal Corruption Charges

Former President Barack Obama’s former White House counsel Greg Craig expects to be indicted on federal corruption charges over a scandal with Ukraine, his lawyers said Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Byron Tau and Aruna Viswantha reported late Wednesday:

Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig expects to be indicted in the coming days on charges stemming from work he performed for Ukraine in 2012, Mr. Craig’s legal team said. Mr. Craig has refused to accept a plea deal, and the matter could be presented to a grand jury for indictment as soon as Thursday, people familiar with the matter say. A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.

The New York Times‘ Kenneth Vogel, in his own report on the looming likely indictment of the former senior Obama official, writes that this “stemmed from” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While Mueller has concluded his investigation and determined that President Donald Trump and his campaign did not collude with the Russians, while also not finding sufficient evidence to charge Trump on obstruction of justice, other matters that came up in Mueller’s probe have been handed off to different U.S. attorneys and federal law enforcement agencies for their handling. – READ MORE