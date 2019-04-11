Justice Democrats Spokesman: New York Post’s 9/11 Cover Incites ‘More Fear And Hatred Of’ Muslims

The communications director for Justice Democrats PAC accused Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the New York Post, of “inciting more fear and hatred” against Muslims after the paper criticized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s description of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks as “some people did something.”
Omar called on Muslim Americans to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” during a speech before the Council on American-Islamic Relations in late March. The Minnesota representative said during her speech that Muslim-Americans “lost access to our civil liberties” after the 9/11 attacks.
“Here’s your something — 2,977 people dead by terrorism,” the Post’s front page read Thursday with a picture of the Twin Towers on fire the day of the terrorist attack.
The Post’s front page is “disgusting and dangerous,” Justice Democrats communications director Waleed Shahid tweeted Thursday.View image on Twitter
Shahid has worked as a campaign staffer for a number of progressive politicians, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Justice Democrats, the political action committee that Ocasio-Cortez controlled during her primary, endorsed Omar’s 2018 election campaign and currently features the Somali-American on its Twitter header photo.
Another Justice Democrats-endorsed politician, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, also weighed in on the Post’s cover story, saying the paper was “endangering the life of Rep. Omar.”
“Shame on them, and shame on Rupert Murdoch,” Tlaib said.
