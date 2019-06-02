Barack Obama: The United States Was ‘Founded on Inequality’

Barack Obama asserted that the United States was founded on inequality, despite the Constitution enshrining equality into the law.

Obama said:

You know Brazil just thinks the United States was founded on inequality and we have to admit that even though the United States has a Constitution that says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,’ At that time not only were blacks excluded, but women were excluded, and people who didn’t own property were excluded.

Obama commented on his understanding of the founding of the United States during the VTEXDAY 2019 conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.

Obama said that the Constitution gave America the means of inclusion through Democracy.