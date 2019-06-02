ISIS supporter admits beheading Scandinavian hiker in Morocco: ‘I regret it’

An ISIS supporter suspected of leading a jihadist cell has told a court he regrets beheading one of two Scandinavian backpackers found murdered in their tent in Morocco.

Abdessamad Ejjoud, 25, made the admission Thursday in Morocco where he is on trial for the murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway.

“I beheaded one of them…I regret it,” he was quoted as saying, the BBC reported.

TRIAL OPENS FOR 24 ACCUSED IN KILLING, BEHEADING OF SCANDINAVIAN HIKERS IN MOROCCO

"After failing to join the Islamic State, we decided to do jihad at home," the 33-year-old carpenter said, according to Sky News.