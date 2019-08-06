Barack Obama Blames Donald Trump, Guns, ‘White Supremacist’ Websites for Mass Shootings

Former President Barack Obama delivered a lengthy response to the dual mass shootings that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio over the weekend. He blamed guns, white supremacist websites, and President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for the ongoing violence in the United States.

In a message shared on Twitter, the former president specifically called for more gun control to help prevent more mass shootings.

“Until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening,” Obama said in a statement, citing “evidence” that proved that more gun control could stop “some killings.”

Obama lamented that “no other nation on Earth” experienced the level of gun violence the United States does.

The former president also called for more censorship of “white nationalist websites” to prevent radicalization. – READ MORE