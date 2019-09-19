Baltimore Restaurant Accused Of Racism After Posting This Dress Code

A soon-to-be opened restaurant in Baltimore is being called racist because it posted a sign with one specific message: the restaurant has a dress code.

The Choptank, which alerted prospective customers that it will be “opening soon” on its website, posted a dress code listing some items that would be unacceptable to wear on its premises, including:

Excessively baggy clothing

Offensive, Vulgar, or Inappropriate Attire

Athletic Attire

Jerseys

Brimless headgear

Backwards or Sideways Hats

Work and Construction Boots

Sunglasses After Dark

One Twitter user who described themselves as a photojournalist tweeted, “Dress CODED sign at the new Choptank restaurant in Fells,” followed by another tweet with a picture of the sign and a link to a Washington Post article about the restaurant.

The restaurant tweeted back, “Being new to the Fells Point neighborhood, we simply implemented the dress code standard that is used by several other properties in the area including Barcocina, Bond Street Social Moby’s and The Horse You Came In On. Have a great day.” – read more