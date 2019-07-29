Baltimore IS a mess: Schools where NO kids can read, do math — and employees are ripping off taxpayers

It’s not new that Baltimore is a mess. It’s just that President Trump is now saying it and his haters are trying to turn it into a race issue.

But the fact is, the city’s schools have been infested with corruption for years, and kids — and taxpayers — are the victims while incompetent employees are laughing all the way to the bank.

EAGnews.org reported in 2017:

Baltimore schools are failing students on serious scale, and it’s not for lack of spending on high-priced administrators and other school employees.

Not a single student in five of the city’s high schools and one middle school tested up to state standards in English and math, an astonishingly embarrassing statistic that’s infuriating some parents, Fox Baltimore reports.

“That’s absurd to me,” Janel Nelson, mother of Frederick Douglass High School senior Navon Warren, told the news station. “That’s your teacher’s report card, ultimately.”

Based on Warren’s analogy, teachers at five schools received a zero on the latest round of standardized testing: Booker T. Washington Middle School, Douglass High School, Achievement Academy at Harbor City, New Era Academy, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School, and New Hope Academy.

"High school students are tested by the state in math and English," according to Fox Baltimore. "Their scores place them in one of five categories – a four or five is considered proficient and one through three are not. At Frederick Douglass, 185 students took the state math test last year and 89 percent fell into the lowest level. Just one student approached expectations and scored a three."