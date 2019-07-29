Trump Takes Fresh Aim at Nancy Pelosi for Her ‘Failing’ California District

President Donald Trump is pushing to hold elected Democrat lawmakers accountable for the serious issues that exist in their own districts — where problems clearly must be addressed for the health and well being of those cities’ citizens, not to mention the cities’ own solvency.

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

These issues long have been reported by many news outlets. “People are pooping more than ever on the streets of San Francisco,” said a Business Insider headline just this past April.

"The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our country!" he added.