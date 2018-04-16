BACKFIRE VIDEO: Embattled Philly Starbucks Just Got Taken Over by Angry Race Protesters During Rush Hour

Things just got a little crazy at the Starbucks in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested for loitering days ago.

Protesters took control of the store early Monday, during rush hour.

And they did more than loiter.

Protests continue inside of center city @Starbucks store where two black men were arrested. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Bv9XIAPD8Y — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) April 16, 2018