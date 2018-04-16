True Pundit

Politics Security

BACKFIRE VIDEO: Embattled Philly Starbucks Just Got Taken Over by Angry Race Protesters During Rush Hour

Posted on by
Share:

Things just got a little crazy at the Starbucks in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested for loitering days ago.

Protesters took control of the store early Monday, during rush hour.

And they did more than loiter.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: