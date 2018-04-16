True Pundit

TRUMP FIRES BACK: Hammers Comey, McCabe and FBI Pals as Premeditated Criminals

James Comey had his say Sunday night.

President Trump continued the feud Monday morning, hammering the ex-FBI director for letting Hillary Clinton off the hook during her investigation into emails and assorted crimes.

He threw Andrew McCabe and the FBI into the mix as well.

