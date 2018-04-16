TRUMP FIRES BACK: Hammers Comey, McCabe and FBI Pals as Premeditated Criminals

James Comey had his say Sunday night.

President Trump continued the feud Monday morning, hammering the ex-FBI director for letting Hillary Clinton off the hook during her investigation into emails and assorted crimes.

He threw Andrew McCabe and the FBI into the mix as well.

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018