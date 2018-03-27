BACKFIRE: As Activists Attack NRA, Interest In NRA Memberships Smashes Google Records

Over this past weekend, thousands of activists marched in Washington D.C. demanding radical gun control measures and vilifying the NRA and Republicans. However, if Google search trends are any indication, the efforts of the activists maybe backfiring.

As The Daily Caller first noted, Google searches for the term “NRA membership” spiked during the March For Our Lives gun control rally.

Data for the search term “NRA membership” dating back to 2004 reveals that searches for the phrase spiked higher over the weekend than it did even in response to the gun control push and campaign against the NRA after Sandy Hook. – READ MORE

