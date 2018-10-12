AZ Dem Senate Candidate Said After 9/11: ‘If Americans Join The Taliban, That’s their Personal Choice’

In February 2003, appearing on a radio show hosted by a local libertarian activist the day before an anti-war event that was protesting U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, Krysten Sinema, who is running in 2018 as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the Arizona Senate, told the host, Ernest Hancock, that she didn’t care if Americans wanted to fight for the Taliban.

The exchange started with Hancock asking Sinema if she would oppose him joining the Taliban, saying, “Now you would say, maybe we do owe something to the world, as long as it’s nice and sweet and peaceful and what you want to do.”

Hancock asked, “By force? By me, as an individual, if I want to go fight in the Taliban army, I go over there and I’m fighting for the Taliban. I’m saying that’s a personal decision…” READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1