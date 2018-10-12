Michelle Obama Makes ‘Absolutely’ Clear Where She Stands On Running For President

Michelle Obama threw cold water on all those Democrats hoping that the former first lady will sweep in to save them from their rather dismal collection of likely 2020 presidential candidates.

In an interview with NBC News’ “Today” Thursday, Obama made clear, again, that she will never run for president.

Asked by co-host Savannah Guthrie if she “would ever run for elected office” — a question met with cheers from the audience — Obama replied, “Absolutely not.”

"As a woman, you understand where your voice works best, where you want to operate, what space you want to be in," she said. "I have never wanted to be a politician. Nothing has changed in me to make me want to run for elected office. I want to serve, I want to do work, I want to be out there, but there's so many ways to make an impact. Politics is just not my thing. It's as simple as that."

In a bizarre approach to a get-out-the-vote appeal, former First Lady Michelle Obama chose to repeatedly stress the lack of knowledge of the young potential Democrat voters in the audience. The result was the impression that having an “opinion” is more important than having the facts when it comes to pulling the lever for candidates with a “D” next to their name.

At a Democrat rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Obama told the young audience that they don’t need to be well-read or up on the news to vote. In fact, they could “know nothing about nothing” like she she says she did at age 18, and still vote Democrat. What matters is less about having the information on issues, than having their own “opinion” on issues.

After laying out the problem of lack of participation in elections, Obama said she knows one thing that is not causing it: it's not that we don't all care enough. "We all care about what happens in our communities," she said. "Especially when things go wrong, we care. And it's not that folks don't have opinions on the issues. … We all have opinions."