Ayanna Pressley: Canceling Student Debt Will Ensure ‘Equitable’ Economic Recovery

During an interview with MSNBC, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) pushed for the cancellation of student debt to help “ensure” an “equitable” economic recovery from the effects of the shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pressley told MSNBC’s “American Voices” that she will push the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to cancel student debt via executive order on day one.

“I’m certainly not going to abdicate my responsibility to continue to fight for ,” Pressley advised. “You know, this Democratic majority-led House has passed multiple bills to meet the scale and scope of this crisis to mitigate the hurt people are feeling, and this callous, and might I add clueless, GOP-led Senate has refused to act. And they have consistently failed the American people. But I’m going to continue to fight for reoccurring stimulus payments, for extended unemployment benefits, for eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, and for the canceling of student debt, you know, all of which I think are critical to meeting the scale and scope of this crisis and ensuring an equitable recovery.” – READ MORE

