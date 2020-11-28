NY Gym Owner Rips Up $15,000 Lockdown Fine: ‘We Will Not Comply’ (VIDEO)

A U.S. military veteran and gym owner in New York ripped up a $15,000 lockdown fine from the Erie County Health Department during a live Fox News appearance on Tuesday.

Robby Dinero, owner of Orchard Park’s Athletes Unleashed gym, was hit with the massive fine following a confrontation with a health department official and Erie County sheriffs on Friday for holding an after-hours protest in his closed gym with other business owners. The confrontation, reported by The Daily Wire, ended with the government officials being ushered off the gym owner’s property.

Poloncarz’s Health Dept fined Marine, war veteran & business owner Robby Dinero $15,000. Kicked them out of his gym. Video went viral. Sparked the resistance against tyrannical politicians. Please share our GoFundMe. Help him fight against this $15K fine https://t.co/u6JntC28dE — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) November 24, 2020

Speaking with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, Dinero argued that the lockdown edicts go too far, denying Americans the freedom to earn a living. Simultaneously, the veteran underscored, NY Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz are bringing in $225,000 and $103,000 salaries, respectively, via taxpayers.

Dinero challenged the New York officials to look their constituents’ children in the eyes and tell them their parents’ work is not “essential.”- READ MORE

