    Avenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Trump Jr.

    Michael Avenatti is offering to fight Donald Trump Jr. in a three-round MMA fight for charity.

    “I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti … at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald TrumpJr … for charity,” senior media reporter for NBC News and MSNBC Dylan Byers wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

    Avenatti, a frequent critic of the administration, replied, “This would be for two great causes. I’m in.”

    The Hill could not reach Trump Jr. for immediate comment on the offer at the time of publication. – READ  MORE

    Administration officials and some of the outside groups who supported Kavanaugh’s nomination gathered for a happy hour hosted at Trump Hotel on Saturday night following the confirmation of Kavanaugh after the Democrats’ brutal campaign against him, Axios reports.

    During the event, according to Axios’ sources, a “senior person at one of the outside groups” joked with administration officials that Avenatti must’ve been on the GOP payroll.

    “You guys put Avenatti up to it, right?” he said, a source told Axios.

    The source added that it was impossible to “overstate how important Michael Avenatti’s role in this [confirmation] was” in helping to convince wavering senators that the Democrats were conducting a shameless smear campaign against the eminently qualified nominee, citing Maine Republican Susan Collins’ reference to Swetnick’s salacious “gang rape” claims as evidence.- READ MORE

