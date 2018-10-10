Avenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Trump Jr.

Michael Avenatti is offering to fight Donald Trump Jr. in a three-round MMA fight for charity.

“I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti … at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald TrumpJr … for charity,” senior media reporter for NBC News and MSNBC Dylan Byers wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

I’m having lunch with Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti at the Vanity Fair Summit and he’s proposing a three-round mixed-martial arts fight with Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr for charity. No joke. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 9, 2018

Avenatti, a frequent critic of the administration, replied, “This would be for two great causes. I’m in.”

This would be for two great causes. I’m in. https://t.co/zo46yhsXCi — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 9, 2018

The Hill could not reach Trump Jr. for immediate comment on the offer at the time of publication. – READ MORE

