    Haley calls Jared Kushner Trump’s ‘hidden genius’ (VIDEO)

    Departing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday morning lauded White House senior adviser Jared Kushner as a “hidden genius” of the Trump administration.

    Haley made the remark from the Oval Office as she announced her resignation at the end of the year.

    “I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka [Trump],” she said. “Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands.”

    Haley gave Kushner credit for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) deal last week.READ MORE

    President Trump on Thursday went after The New York Times for implying that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner helped push White House counsel Don McGahn out.

    “Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called ‘pushing out’ of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong!” the president tweeted.

    “They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a ‘smooth running machine’ with changing parts!” he continued.

    The New York Times reported Wednesday that White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Kushner had been critics of the departing McGahn. – READ MORE

