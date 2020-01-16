Avenatti arrested by IRS agents during California State Bar hearing

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents Tuesday evening during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles over allegations that the high-profile lawyer scammed a client out of $840,000.

The arrest occurred around 6 p.m. outside the State Bar Court, where the State Bar of California has initiated proceedings against him.

“I can confirm that he was arrested by federal agents,” Avenatti’s lawyer Dean Steward said. “I anticipate a bail hearing at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Magistrate’s Court in Santa Ana. I haven’t seen the details of the warrant, but should have it later this evening.“

Avenatti did not return to the court when the hearing resumed. His attorneys called for a sidebar with the judge and said he would not be able to return due to circumstances related to a criminal matter in Orange County.

The former lawyer for Stormy Daniels is accused of fraud, cheating on his taxes and lying to investigators. Federal prosecutors allege that he embezzled funds from clients. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. – READ MORE