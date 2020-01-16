Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam To Declare Emergency Banning All Guns From State Capitol Grounds For Upcoming Protests

Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam is expected to declare an emergency banning all weapons, including firearms, from Capitol Square as he faces intense backlash over his far-left gun confiscation agenda.
The temporary move comes as massive protests are planned in Richmond over the next week to push back on his extreme agenda, according to two state officials who spoke with The Associated Press.
The announcement comes after massive numbers of pro-gun activists flooded the Richmond this week to show state Democrats that they were not going to allow their rights to be taken away.
During a cabinet meeting in November, Northam highlighted numerous extreme gun control policies that Democrats in the state were going to push in 2020, including “universal background checks, banning the sale of and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others,” The Washington Post reported. – READ MORE