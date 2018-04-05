Politics
Author Posts Shock Pic, What Cali’s $1.5 Billion Gov’t Housing Program Looks Like
Government officials in Southern Calfiornia have thrown a lot of money at the homeless problem in recent years.
Thus far, the expenditure hasn’t paid off.
Los Angeles-based author Mickey Kaus posted a photo Sunday on his Twitter page showing what his neighborhood looks like one year after a county sales-tax hike was approved to fund more than $350 million a year in services for the homeless.
L.A. Mayor Garcetti's $350M homelessness initiative (on top of a $1.2B in housing bonds) passed over a year ago. Diverse stakeholders were consulted! Took this in my LA neighborhood today. Wasn't like this last year. Don't you want to make Garcetti president? pic.twitter.com/a030nDyW6I
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) April 2, 2018
An estimated 550,000 people in the United States are homeless, with California accounting for nearly 25 percent — the largest number of any state — according to a 2017 survey by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Roughly one quarter of California’s homeless are found in Los Angeles.
Last year, voters in Los Angeles County approved a quarter-cent sales tax that would generate more than $350 million per year for 10 years toward “supportive services” for the homeless. – READ MORE
