Aussie Man Rappels Using Bedsheets to Escape Perth Hotel Quarantine

An Australian man has allegedly fled a hotel quarantine in Perth by escaping through a window and rappeling down the external wall using bedsheets tied together like a rope.

The ABC has reported that police allege Travis Hay Myles escaped from quarantine at a Rivervale hotel at around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Myles had travelled from Brisbane on Monday without a G2G permit. He applied for a permit upon arrival but was refused for not meeting the entry requirements.

Myles was issued with a direction to leave Western Australia within 48 hours and was told to quarantine overnight at the Rivervale hotel quarantine.

“He climbed out a window of the fourth floor room using a rope made of bedsheets and fled the area,” police said in a statement, News.com.au reported.

Police found Myles eight hours after his escape on Beaufort Street in Mt Lawley, the ABC reported.- READ MORE

