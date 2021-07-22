Washington Post Columnist: ‘Rand Paul Was Right and Fauci Was Wrong’

A columnist for the Washington Post admitted on Tuesday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was correct in Tuesday’s heated back and forth between the senator and Dr. Anthony Fauci over the White House chief medical adviser’s denial of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Hey guys,@RandPaul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn’t meet their ‘gain of function’ definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism,” Josh Rogin, a columnist for the Washington Post, said Tuesday.

“SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative,” he added:

Rogin’s remark followed a heated exchange between the Kentucky Republican and the Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the coronavirus, which saw Paul grilling Fauci over the denial that the NIH funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab.

“And yet, gain-of-function research was done entirely in the Wuhan Institute … and was funded by the NIH,” Paul said, citing a Wuhan Virology paper entitled, “Discovery of a Rich Gene Pool of Bat SARS-Related Coronaviruses” and detailing the claims made in the paper. – READ MORE

