Audio Emerges Of Jimmy Kimmel Allegedly Using ‘N-Word,’ Report Says

Audio emerged on Monday afternoon of comedian Jimmy Kimmel allegedly using the “n-word” multiple times in a song that he recorded in 1996 for a Christmas album.

Kimmel previously pressed actor Tom Arnold to release an alleged “n-word” tape of President Donald Trump, which has not materialized.

Fox News Editor Gregg Re exclusively reported: Fox News additionally has obtained audio from the Christmas album, “A Family Christmas In Your A–,” which came out of the “Kevin & Bean” radio show that aired on KROQ-FM in California. A version of the track featuring Kimmel’s Snoop Dogg imitation, “Christmastime in the LBC,” has been uploaded to YouTube.

(…)

Liner notes from the cassette, obtained by Fox News, showed the album was co-produced by “Jim Kimmel” and credited Kimmel for all “comedy material” on the album, except for a handful of unrelated tracks. Kimmel also appeared on the album cover.

The song on the comedy Christmas album repeatedly features the “n-word.” Kimmel is currently on leave for the summer to “spend even more time with my family,” which comes as he has faced renewed scrutiny over his past use of blackface. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --