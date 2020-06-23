BET Founder Robert Johnson Calls for Independent Black Lives Matter Political Party (VIDEO)

Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder Robert Johnson is calling on Black Lives Matter to break away from the Democrat Party to form an independent political party.

Joe Biden’s racist “you ain’t black” comment appears to have been what motivated Johnson to come up with this idea.

BET founder Robert Johnson is calling on the Black Lives Matter movement to form an independent political party. “I think it’s time that African Americans form an independent party, not be an appendage of one party or ignored by the other party.” pic.twitter.com/WBIyfbxAVx — CNBC (@CNBC) June 23, 2020

During a Tuesday morning appearance on CNBC, the billionaire explained, “I’ve been convinced for a long time that 40 millions African Americans who tend to vote as a bloc in one of the two parties limit their leverage in getting action from both parties.” – READ MORE

