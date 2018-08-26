Attorneys estimate three weeks for Manafort’s next trial

Attorneys working on the upcoming Washington, D.C., trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort expect that trial to last three weeks and explore more deeply his lobbying work in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reports that prosecutors have entered 1,500 possible exhibits into evidence and say they will closely examine the extent of Manafort’s lobbying for pro-Russia causes in Ukraine.

Manafort’s trial, set to begin Sept. 17, is his second after receiving eight guilty verdicts on counts he faced in a Virginia trial that ended this week. The trial resulted in a mistrial on 10 additional verdicts.

The former Trump aide, 69, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from accusations that Manafort hid millions made for lobbying work in foreign bank accounts which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle in the U.S. The charges resulted from special counsel Robert Mueller‘s ongoing investigation. – READ MORE

A juror in the Paul Manafort trial who identifies as a supporter of President Trump said Friday that it would be a “grave mistake” if the president were to pardon his former campaign manager.

Paula Duncan, who said she voted to convict Manafort on all 18 counts, made the comment to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night.

“I feel it would be a grave mistake for President Trump to pardon Paul Manafort,” she said. “Justice was done, the evidence was there and that’s where it should stop.” – READ MORE

