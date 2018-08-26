BILL CLINTON’S SUPREME COURT PICKS WERE CONFIRMED WHILE HE WAS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Following former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s plea deal and the conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, many Democrat lawmakers and Trump critics have called for a delay in the confirmation of Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What they’ve forgotten, it seems, is that both justices nominated by former President Bill Clinton were confirmed while he was under investigation.

But what no one seemed to recall was that when former President Bill Clinton nominated Ruth Bader Ginsburg to fill the seat left vacant by Justice Byron White in 1993, Clinton was under criminal investigation. Her confirmation was nearly unanimous — 96-3 — just 42 days later.

A year later in 1994, Clinton was under subpoena when Justice Harry Blackmun retired. In spite of that, he nominated Justice Stephen Breyer — who was confirmed with a vote of 87-9 and no significant delays. – READ MORE

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is breaking with calls from party leadership to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the wake of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

Asked about calls on Wednesday from his Democratic colleagues, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), to delay Kavanaugh’s hearings, Manchin interjected “that’s not right.”

“We do our job. Let’s do our job. … Delaying is not going to help anything,” he said.

Manchin noted that Democratic leaders had not looped him in on the strategy that was announced earlier on Wednesday, a day after Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud and campaign finance violations in federal court in New York.

“I have no clue. No one has discussed this with me at all. They know my feelings on this, you know? We’ve got a nominee that the president has put forward. We have an advise and consent job,” Manchin told reporters. – READ MORE