Attorney General William Barr: Mail-In Voting ‘Absolutely Opens The Floodgates To Fraud’

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News during an interview on Sunday that mail-in voting “absolutely” opens the flood gates to voter fraud.

“Well, there’s a big discussion right now about mail-in voting,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said. “Hillary Clinton said, it’s fine, it’s fair.”

“Well, it absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud. Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out,” Barr responded. “There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot, because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope. So, the person who opens the envelope will know how people voted.” – READ MORE

