D.C. Reporter Says Democrats Quietly Admit Biden Lacks ‘Mental Acuity’

A reporter for a Washington, D.C., political news site says Democrats are well aware that Joe Biden “does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago.”

Joe Concha, a media reporter for The Hill, told Steve Doocy on “Fox & Friends” that Biden does not appear to be up to the task of holding the kind of press conference President Trump routinely holds.

“A lot of Democrats will tell you, at least privately, that he does not have the mental acuity that he even had a couple of years ago and this is a candidate that simply would not able to withstand the type of press conferences that the current president has, as far as them going on for an hour, an hour and a half, taking questions with multiple outlets with no ground rules attached,” Concha said.

Biden hasn’t held a press conference in nearly three months. The Democratic nominee instead occasionally sits for interviews with left-leaning news organizations, often setting ground rules first.

“It’s a lot easier … to have, say, a handpicked interview, where you have ground rules for interviews, with certain outlets that may be friendly to your candidate, as opposed to having a press conference, which Mr. Biden has not done for 80 days,” Concha said. – READ MORE

