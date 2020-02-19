Attorney General Barr Responds To Reports On Possible Resignation

Attorney General William Barr, through his spokesperson at the Department of Justice, indicated late on Tuesday night that he does not have any plans to resign from the department.

Barr spokeswoman Kerri Kupec wrote on Twitter: “Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign.”

Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020

Barr’s response came after CNN, The Washington Post, and The Associated Press reported on Tuesday night that Barr had privately told those close to him that he was considering quitting because of President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department matters. – READ MORE

