Buttigieg Says He Can’t Understand How Christians Can Support Trump: No ‘Compatibility’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he can’t understand how any Christian would support President Donald Trump, suggesting there is no “compatibility” there.

“Do you think it is impossible to be a Christians and support this president?” CNN’s Erin Burnett, serving as moderator, asked Buttigieg. Buttigieg: “I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in Scripture.” pic.twitter.com/uayNdSGIpi — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 19, 2020

“I’m not gonna tell other Christians how to be Christians,” the former mayor responded. “But, I will say, I cannot find any compatibility between the way this president conducts himself and anything I find in scripture.”

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has advocated for abortion up until the moment of birth. Earlier this month, while appearing on “The View,” the Democrat refused to denounce the murder of the unborn post-birth, or infanticide. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --