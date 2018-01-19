Attendance Hits 24 Year Low: America Falls Out of Love with Movies

With movie attendance dropping to a 24-year low, there was no good news for the film business in 2017. For two decades, the movie business has not been a growth business. This year might be remembered as the year the film business finally began to contract.

Hollywood will try and hide behind the fact that this is the third year in a row that ticket sales have grossed $11 billion in North America, but that is all glitter. To begin with, ticket prices had to increase by nearly 4 percent in just one year to reach that number.

Moreover, 20 years ago the average production cost of a movie was $29 million. In 2002, that jumped to $59 million. Today, marketing alone — this does not even include production — can hit $200 million. On top of that you have the home video business barely making a dent. For example, in 2017, home video sales only added $76 million to the bottom line of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Most people know Rob Riggle as a comedian and actor, however, before he graced the silver screen, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

On Thursday, he was honored at Variety and National Geographic’s inaugural Salute to Service event, and he described how his time in the armed services prepared him for his current career.

Variety reported he explained that the Marine Corps gave him certain “intangibles” such as, “a thick skin, a can-do attitude, and getting knocked down and getting back up again.”

His time on active duty included multiple combat tours and the experience gave him the unique perspective to put things into perspective now that he’s a private citizen.

“When you’re overseas in a combat zone, there’s certain levels of problems,” the New York Daily News reported he said. “When they don’t have enough chocolate at craft services, that’s a different kind of problem. So you take everything with a grain of salt. It’s what it is.”

While he hasn’t experienced that kind of behavior, yet, if he did, he laughed and said, “I would be like, ‘Really, this is what you’re complaining about?’” – READ MORE

Barbra Streisand weighed in on the newly-signed tax reform law Thursday, explaining that she believes the GOP-led effort was deliberately set up to harm blue states, athletes, Hollywood, and the middle class.

The 75-year-old stage, screen, and music icon and frequent critic of President Donald Trump blasted the “erratic and disruptive” members of the president’s administration on her Twitter account Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that blue states, athletes, actors, writers, producers, and directors will be punished by this scam of a tax bill, where billionaires get billions, and the middle class gets bupkis (practically nothing) – and an eventual tax increase,” Streisand wrote.

Streisand also slammed the administration for what she called its “abuse of power, the vindictiveness, and the outright lies.” – READ MORE