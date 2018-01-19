NASA’s Cassini spacecraft found a remarkable similarity between Earth and Saturn’s moon Titan

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft went on a long and treacherous mission that ended last year in spectacular fashion. The large space explorer dove into Saturn’s atmosphere, exploded into flames, and then disintegrated into nothing. It might seem like a harrowing end, but this was actually NASA’s plan all along. Cassini ventured out into space with the final goal of capturing data from around Saturn and its moons. It even continued to capture data well beyond its intended lifespan.

Titan is the only known world in the Solar System other than Earth that has stable liquid on its surface. As it turns out, however, that liquid is not water. Instead, Titan’s bodies of “water” are actually hydrocarbons and water ice. In an interesting turn of events, however, a new discovery shows that there is a noteworthy similarity between Earth’s water and Titan’s hydrocarbons: Sea level elevation.

Like Earth, Titan’s seas and lakes have a constant elevation relative to the world’s gravity. In addition to the discovery of a sea level elevation on Titan, data also suggests that liquid bodies on the moon are connected by a subterranean aquifer system, of sorts. Liquid flows from one body through underground porous rock that connect to other liquid bodies. – READ MORE

Of all the planets in our Solar System, Saturn is probably the most instantly-recognizable. Its massive, sweeping rings are unmistakable and striking, but where exactly did they come from? Scientists have tossed ideas around and debated the possibilities for a long, long time, but data from the late Cassini spacecraft might finally put the issue to rest.

In its last exciting months, Cassini engaged in a number of incredibly risky dives which took it through Saturn’s complex ring structure. While it was performing these daring maneuvers, the spacecraft was measuring the mass of the material that makes up the rings. The data revealed that the rings are actually much less massive than many scientists had believed and, combined with observations of the amount of dust in the rings, it is now thought that the rings are actually fairly new. As for where all that material actually came from, there’s an interesting theory about that as well.

Astronomers have always been split on how old Saturn’s rings actually are. Knowing the age of the rings would offer some clues as to how they originated. If they were incredibly old, they may be leftovers from the planet’s formation, but if they are relatively new that would be a sign that the material may have been ejected during a surface impact or the destruction of bodies in orbit. – READ MORE

Thanks to the efforts of NASA and its incredibly reliable Cassini spacecraft, we now know more about Saturn and its moons than ever before, but it seems there are still some surprises in store for scientists studying the planet and its natural satellites. New research by scientists at the University of Bristol has revealed an interesting quirk with Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and it flies in the face of everything science has predicted.

It seems that Titan’s polar regions have a rather unpredictable personality, and observations made by Cassini have shown that an expected hot spot near Titan’s pole had rapidly turned into a frigid polar vortex. This stood in contrast to what previous observations suggested, especially considering the same spot had been seemingly getting hotter as recently as late 2009. Now, researchers think they have an explanation.

The current best guess for the strange behavior of Titan’s pole is that chemicals in its atmosphere are responsible for the chilly trend.