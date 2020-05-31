Atlanta rapper ‘Killer Mike’ blasts CNN in powerful speech: ‘Stop feeding fear and anger’ (VIDEO)

Atlanta-based rapper “Killer Mike,” whose real name is Michael Render, blasted CNN on Friday during a nearly 9-minute speech on Friday in which he pleaded with protesters to stop rioting.

“I love CNN, I love Cartoon Network,” Killer Mike said. “But, I’d like to say to CNN right now, said. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful. Give them hope.”

WATCH Killer Mike on riots at CNN: “I’d like to say to CNN right now… karma’s a mother. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful, give them hope…” I agree with him 100% pic.twitter.com/XUUGMOrupp — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 30, 2020

“I’m glad they only took down a sign and defaced a building, and they’re not killing human beings like that policeman did,” he continued. “I’m glad they only destroyed some brick and mortar and they didn’t rip a father from a son. They didn’t rip a son from a mother — like the policeman did.” – READ MORE

