AG Barr: Riots ‘planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far-left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics’

Attorney General Bill Barr placed some blame on Friday’s riots that plagued cities across the nation on “far-left extremist groups.”

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda,” Barr said.

Attorney General William Barr gives a statement amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/mUlASV5E2y — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020

“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far-left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence,” Barr’s statement read.

“We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities, and it is the responsibility of the local and state leadership, in the first instance, to halt this violence,” he continued. “The Department of Justice (including the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and DEA), and all of our 93 U.S. Attorneys across the country, will support these local efforts and take all action necessary to enforce federal law.” –READ MORE

