Atlanta Mayor Excoriates Rioters: ‘You Are Disgracing the Life of George Floyd’

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (D) excoriated those causing violence in Georgia’s capital city as protests turned to riots, stating that rioters are “disgracing” their city and “the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country.”

Angry demonstrators flocked to cities all around the country — from New York City to Louisville to Atlanta — in protest of the death of George Floyd. However, many of the protests have descended into violent chaos as protesters loot and vandalize buildings and businesses, set fires, assault police officers, and attempt to storm buildings – including the CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

Bottoms addressed the city’s descent into “chaos” on Friday, bluntly telling rioters that they are not acting in the spirit of the Civil Rights movement and are “disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country.”

“What I see happening on the street of Atlanta is not Atlanta,” Bottoms said, declaring that “this is not a protest.” – READ MORE

