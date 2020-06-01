CNN Host Chris Cuomo’s Ratings Plunge After Brother’s Frequent Goofy Appearances

America does not like “The Chris & Andy Show.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been laughing it up for the last few weeks with brother Andrew Cuomo, who is the Governor of New York. But the CNN host’s ratings have been falling since he began the near-daily yuck fests.

His ratings have plunged 49% in the two months since he began bringing on his brother, data from Nielsen Media Research shows, according to The Daily Mail.

Since the week of March 30, Cuomo has dropped from first in his 9 p.m. time slot among cable news hosts to bottom of the barrel, last week averaging just 440,000 daily viewers in the age demographic prized by advertisers. Cuomo’s stunning ratings nosedive came after interviews with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in lighthearted segments that were widely panned as ratings stunts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While ratings for several news networks also fell amid coronavirus exhaustion, Cuomo’s have dropped far more than other shows after “frequently silly and un-substantive interviews” with his older brother, said The Mail. – READ MORE

