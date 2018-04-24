View our Privacy Policy

At least two officers shot during northeast Dallas incident

At least one officer was shot in Northeast Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 4.

DPD’s active calls list showed an “assist officer” with ambulances call around 4 p.m. near the Home Depot off of Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed three people were transported from the scene, but did not release any further information. Dallas PD would only confirm there was a “very active scene” but declined to provide any information.

Sources at the scene told FOX4 reporters that two of the three people shot were uniformed Dallas police officers. A third person was either an off-duty DPD officer or a Home Depot loss prevention officer. Their conditions are not known. – READ MORE

