At least two officers shot during northeast Dallas incident

At least one officer was shot in Northeast Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 4.

Pray for Dallas Police. Two critically wounded in shooting. https://t.co/mqhlimPPVc — Lori Brown (@LoriBrownFox4) April 24, 2018

#BREAKING Dallas PD chased a white truck. Sources say it was the suspect driving the vehicle. He is being arrested and is on the ground. @wfaa — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) April 25, 2018

Sources say Dallas police chasing the suspect wanted for shooting two officers. They are in Downtown Dallas. Sources say suspect shooting at officers. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 25, 2018

DPD’s active calls list showed an “assist officer” with ambulances call around 4 p.m. near the Home Depot off of Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed three people were transported from the scene, but did not release any further information. Dallas PD would only confirm there was a “very active scene” but declined to provide any information.

Sources at the scene told FOX4 reporters that two of the three people shot were uniformed Dallas police officers. A third person was either an off-duty DPD officer or a Home Depot loss prevention officer. Their conditions are not known. – READ MORE