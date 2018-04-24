DOJ Will Turn Over Thousands of New FBI Texts Between Strzok and Page … Next 24 Hours

Buckle up.

This promises to get interesting. Fast.

According to sources, the Justice Department will unveil more text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page tonight or by Wednesday.

Both defrocked FBI executives were demoted after a few hundred text messages were released between the duo, making fun of President Donald Trump and making negative remarks about GOP voters.

Of course, the partisan duo who previously worked on U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump Russia probe, made glowing references to Hillary Clinton.

But for months inside FBI sources said those messages were the proverbial tip of the iceberg, compared to thousands of other texts captured from conversations.

BREAKING: DOJ will make the 6 months of missing texts that were eventually located by IG between Strzok and Page available to Congress sometime tonight or tomorrow, according to sources…developing — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 24, 2018