At Least 20 People Shot, 7 Fatally, During 24 Hours in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, seven fatally, during a 24-hour timeframe this weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC Chicago reports the first non-fatal shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Friday, when a 31-year-old was shot and wounded while riding in a vehicle “in the 10300 block of South Halsted.” The man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Just under 24 hours later, at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was found on South Phillips with “a gunshot wound to the chest, the neck and the right arm.” The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The first fatal shooting of the 24-hour time-frame occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday night, when a “42-year-old man… on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Leclaire” was shot in the head.

Two men were shot dead Saturday morning in two unrelated shootings that occurred between 6:20 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. – READ MORE

